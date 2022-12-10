Ex- Lazio Goalie Ballotta Reveals Admiration For Osimhen

Former Lazio goalkeeper Marco Ballotta has expressed his affection for Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has hugged the headlines since linking up with Napoli two years ago due to his impressive scoring form.

The 23-year-old has so far scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

Read Also: 2022 World Cup: Croatia Edge Brazil Via Penalty Shootout, Zoom Into Semi-Finals

“You can feel it when Osimhen is missing,” Ballota told Napoli Magazine.

“I really admire Osimhen’s determination, his desire to win, he never stops at nothing, I say he’s a team player, a driver, with the attitude he has, he’s good for everyone. And he is a great finisher.”

Osimhen has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid following his spectacular displays since moving to Napoli.

The Nigeria international arrived the Naples club from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020.

Copyright © 2021…