Eze Not Obsessed With Playing For England

Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze says he is not keen to play for England at the senior level.

Eze was included on the 2022 World Cup standby list but failed to make the main list.

But he said: “If I’m honest, I’m not thinking about it. It’s difficult to focus on anything else other than my own game and me playing football.

“Nothing really else, I just want to play my football and focus on being the best player that I can be, contribute to my team and that’s where I’m at right now.”

Eze though has kept his eye on the World Cup – a tournament that has been full of surprises so far – though the Three Lions have made it to the last-eight.

He said: “They’re doing what they can, they’re trying their best. Every opponent is difficult as you can see by the draw we had with the United States.

“Just watching World Cups it’s just more of a huge motivation for kids watching. That…