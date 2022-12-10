France End England’s 2022 World Cup Dreams, Zoom Into Sem

Reigning champions, France have ended England’s hope of winning the 2022 World Cup after defeating the Three Lions 2-1 in the quarter finals on Saturday.

The match between two European powerhouses was billed to be the tie of the quarter-finals and it did not disappoint.

France took the lead in controversial fashion in the 17th minute.

Harry Kane equalised the score after the break with a penalty kick. Olivier Giroud then scored a late goal to put France back in control.

Harry Kane missed a second penalty kick, booting the ball well over the bar.

France will face Morocco in Wednesday’s second semifinal. The winner of that will meet the Croatia-Argentina winner in the World Cup final on Dec. 18.

