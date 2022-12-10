Ice Prince, Young John Thrill Lagos Fans At Qatar Live Event

Multiple award winning rapper Panshak Henry Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince and singer, songwriter and record producer, John Saviours Udomboso, known by fans as Young John, thrilled Lagos fans at the Qatar Live event on Friday, 9th December, 2022.

Ice Prince and Young John were guest artistes at the Qatar Live which took place in Wonderland, Lagos, Eko Atlantic City.

First to come on stage was Ice Prince during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, as he treated fans to some of his classic hits.



Ice Prince was immediately followed by Young John who also did not disappoint his adoring fans who danced away to home of his hits.

Before Ice Prince and Young John performed, some upcoming artistes, male and female, had the opportunity to showcase their talents which was appreciated by the fans.



Among some of the artistes who came on stage were Tush, Chris, VIC, Super Star Rambo.

Also a dancing group, All State Dance Connect, a were…