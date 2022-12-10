Morocco Become First African Country To Reach Semi-final

Morocco became the first-ever African team to reach the semi-final at the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s quarter-final.

Yousseff En-Nesyri was the hero as his first half goal was enough to end Portugal’s run.

It is the second time Morocco will overcome Portugal at the World Cup after first beating the 2016 European champions 3-1 in the group stage at the Mexico 1986 edition.

The Portuguese edged Morocco 1-0 when they two teams met in Russia 2018.

Morocco will now face either reigning champions France or England in the semi-finals.

Portugal got the first attempt on goal in the 5th minute through Joao Felix but his header was turned around the post by the Moroccan keeper.

In the 18th minute Hakim Ziyech cut inside and shot but it rolled harmlessly wide of Diogo Costa’s goal.

On the half hour Felix’s shot from the edge of the box got a big deflection and landEd on the roof of the net.

But in the 42nd minute it was Morocco who went 1-0 up thanks…