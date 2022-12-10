Qatar 2022: Ronaldo Filmed Shedding Tears After Morocco End Portugal’s World Cup Dreams

Cristiano Ronaldo was captured walking off in tears as Portugal were dumped out of the 2022 World Cup with a Shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 37, came off the bench in the 51st minute of the match to replace Ruben Neves with Portugal trailing 1-0 after a first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo was unable to inspire his country back into the game as Morocco defended with their lives to become the first African team to reach the semi-final at the World Cup.

Ronaldo missed a chance late on as his right-footed effort was well saved by Yassine Bounou.

He will be 41 when the next World Cup comes around in the summer of 2026, meaning that was most likely his final opportunity to win the major tournament.

However, Ronaldo did manage to break a few records in Qatar, despite being benched in two of Portugal’s matches.

He…