The Road To West Africa In 2034! –Odegbami writes

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the world will take a short breather away from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During this break, a small gathering of eggheads from very diverse backgrounds but with a common cause somehow related to the World Cup, will be holding a conversation in the city of Lagos with an objective that should interest every human being on earth.

A concept note has been circulating within a very small circle.

I welcome all to excerpts of ‘The Concept Note’.

On October 20, 2022, Professor A. Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of External Affairs of Nigeria, and former Director-General of the Nigeria institute of International Affairs, NIIA, delivered a lecture at the NIIA titled “Towards A New World Order”.

It was insightful, establishing the inevitability of a global re-alignment of political, economic and social powers in a New World Order in the aftermath, particularly, of the Ukraine/Russian War that has, once again, polarised the world.

