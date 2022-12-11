‘Absolutely Gutted’ — Kane Disappointed With England World Cup Ouster

England captain, Harry Kane has expressed his sadness following the Three Lions disappointing ouster from the World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost 2-1 to the holders in their quarter-final clash at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Kane also endured the misery of missing a penalty in the game.

Real Madrid midfielder, Aurien Tchouameni opened scoring for France with a superb shot in the first half.

Kane leveled scores for England from the spot in the second half before former Chelsea forward, Olivier Giroud netted the winning goal for France.

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take

responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts

and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport,”Kane wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally

and physically stronger for the next challenge.

Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament- it means…