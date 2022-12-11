Atlas Lions World Cup Semis Feat: Presidents Call, Congratulate Morocco’s King, Mohammed VI

Morocco have become the toast of world leaders, outstanding personalities and citizens from several countries across the globe after their historic feat, where the team reached the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup, the first for an African nation and Arab world as well since the inception of the tournament in 1930.

Recall that the Atlas Lions defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter finals against all odds to book a date with France in the semis.

Immediately after the final whistle of the referee, King Mohammed VI started receiving phone calls from several heads of state who congratulated him on the Moroccan team’s historic qualification.

King Mohammed VI thus received telephone calls from the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba; the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al -Thani; King Abdallah II of Jordan; the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani; the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al…