Blame Me For England Ouster –Kane

Tottenham captain, Harry Kane, has revealed that he will take responsibility for the team’s exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Three Lions were provided with an ample opportunity to level things up for England late into the second half after Theo Hernandez barged over Mason Mount in France’s penalty area.

But the England captain, who had earlier equalised for England from the spot earlier in the 54th minute, stepped up and blazed his effort high over Hugo Lloris’ crossbar.

“As the captain and the one who missed the penalty, I take responsibility for that,” he said.

“I prepare [the same] if I get one penalty or two penalties in a game. I can’t fault my preparation or the details before the game.

“I felt confident taking it, I just didn’t execute it the way I wanted to. Of course, it will be something I have to live with and take on the chin.”

