Blame Santos For Portugal’s Exit –Ronaldo’s

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez has hit hard at Portugal boss, Fernando Santos after their shock 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The North African side became the first ever African nation to reach the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo wept as he hurried down the tunnel after full-time of what is likely his last World Cup.

Santos used the same starting XI that beat Switzerland 6-1 in the round of sixteen, meaning that the legendary Ronaldo began the game on the bench.

“Today your friend and coach made the wrong decision,” Rodríguez posted on Instagram.

“That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late.

“You can’t underestimate the best player of the world, his most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don’t deserve it.”

Copyright © 2021…