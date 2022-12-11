‘How Super Eagles Can Become AFCON Champions’

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has explained what his players must do to become Africa Cup of Nations winners again.

In an interview with Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji which was posted on NFF TV, Peseiro explained what he and his coaching crew observed about his players in the friendly games against Algeria, Portugal, Ecuador and Mexico.

He highlighted most especially the 4-0 loss to Portugal, pointing how the Eagles can take away from the game as they set their sights on winning the next AFCON.

“The objective is to win the next AFCON and to reach the objective we have objectives. We have been working on observation, player evaluation and team organisation. We had two qualifiers which ended 2-1 and 10-0. But the friendly games against Mexico, Ecuador, Algeria and Portugal we tried to check our players, we tried to check our ideas, our model to see if we can play this way or not.

“Against Portugal we tried to face them, though we lost 4-0 but we tried to face…