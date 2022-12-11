Onuachu Bags Brace As Genk Defeat Elche In Friendly Game

Paul Onuachu scored two goals as Genk came from behind to beat Spanish LaLiga outfit Elche 3-2 in a friendly game on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

With Elche 2-1 ahead with less than 20 minutes left, Onuachu got Genk’s second goal before eventually netting the winner late in the game.

The Super Eagles striker made it 2-2 in the 74th minute from the penalty spot.

And with just two minutes left, Onuachu got the third goal which sealed the win for his side.

Onuachu has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler this season.

So far, he currently top the goal scorers chart in the Belgian elite division.

Genk are in first position on 46 points and lead second placed Union Saint-Gilloise by 10 points after 17 games played.

By James Agberebi

