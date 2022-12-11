Qatar 2022: Hakimi Teases Mbappe Ahead France Vs Morocco

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi has teased France winger Kylian Mbappe on his social media platform as the Atlas Lions prepare to play France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are set to take on Les Bleus (The Blues) of France in the semi-final on Wednesday December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Mbappe and Hakimi are teammates at French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain and Hakimi took to Twitter to tease the forward ahead of the encounter.

“See you soon my friend @KMbappe,”the Tweet reads.

Hakimi has got one assist in five games at Qatar 2022 and Mbappe has been able to find the net five times in five games at the ongoing tournament.

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 with a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri on November 10 at the Al Thumama Stadium in their quarter-final game.

The Atlas Lions have never faced France before at the FIFA World Cup.

