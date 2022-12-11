Ronaldo:’I Wanted To Win The World Cup For Portugal’

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that his wish was to help Portugal emerge champions at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Saturday’s quarter-finals tie.

Sevilla striker, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the lone goal of the game, heading in a cross in the 42nd minute.

After the final whistle Ronaldo was captured shedding tears while heading for the dressing room.

And commenting on Portugal’s shock exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram page:”Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting the name our country’s on the highest level in the world – it was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. at 5 appearances 1 scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left…