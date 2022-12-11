Rooney Disappointed With England Defeat To France At Qatar 2022

Former England forward, Wayne Rooney, has cheered up the Three Lions despite admitting disappointment over their loss to France in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Les Bleus (The Blues) of France won the quarter-final tie 2-1 against England on December 10 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France 1-0 up in the 17th minute with a long-range effort.

Kane equalised with a well-taken penalty in the 54th minute to score his landmark goal and Olivier Giroud scored a glancing header 12 minutes from full time which proved to be the winner.

Also Read – Qatar 2022: ‘Penalty Miss Will Hurt Kane For Rest Of His Life’ —Shearer

Kane has scored 53 goals after playing a total of 80 games for England, taking him level with Rooney as the Lions’ highest goals scorer.

However, Kane had another penalty kick in the closing stages of the second half which he skied over the bar.

Rooney spoke highly of the performance of the Three Lions at…