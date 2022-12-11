Shearer:‘Penalty Miss Will Hurt Kane For Rest Of His Life’

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer says Harry Kane will be hurt for the rest of his life, after missing a penalty against France in Saturday’s quarter-final clash in Qatar.

With France 2-1 up and six minutes left, Kane had the chance to level things up for England after Theo Hernandez fouled Mason Mount inside the box.

But Kane blazed his effort over the bar as France went on to see out the game and reach the semi-finals.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker had earlier scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Aurelian Tchouameni’s first half opener.

And reacting to Kane’s penalty miss, Shearer wrote on his Twitter handle:”Strikers are not just goals. They are also misses.

“The penalty will hurt Harry for the rest of his life.

“But he will go again, he will demand the ball, because that’s what strikers do.“

France will now take on surprise team of this year’s World Cup Morocco in the semi-finals in Wednesday, 14 December.

The other last four clash is…