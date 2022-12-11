Tite Resigns As Brazil Coach After Quarter-final Defeat To Croatia

Brazil coach Tite has stepped down as head coach of Selecao, following their exit from this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

Tite made the announcement after the five-time World Cup winners lost 4-2 on penalties to Croatia after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

“The cycle has ended, and I keep to my word,” the 61-year-old said after Friday’s match. “There are other great professionals that can replace me. When their (Croatia’s) goalkeeper (Dominik Livaković) is the best player on the field, the game is talking to you.

“We had to be more effective in making goals. But did Brazil show their best? Overall, yes. I understand that I am the most responsible, but we are all responsible for the loss. It’s not about being a hero or a villain. There is no such thing in sports.

“Sometimes we have a great performance, we shoot at goal, and the ball deviates. That’s normal. But I can respect the result. The loss hurts, but I’m at peace with myself right…