Argentina, Morocco Will Progress To Final

Former England forward, Chris Sutton has predicted that Argentina and Morocco will play in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Albiceleste are set to play Croatia on December 13 in the semi-final at the Lusail Stadium while Morocco will take on France on December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

However, in a chat with BBC Sports, Sutton believes that the supporters of Argentina and Morocco could get both countries into the final.

“I would like to see Argentina and Morocco get through because of their teams’ amazing support,” BBC quoted Sutton as saying.

“Argentina fans drag their team through matches -it was like a home game for them against the Netherlands in the last eight, and it will be the same against Croatia.

“With Morocco I also think how it will be a great story for an African team to make it. Too often at this tournament we disregard teams from outside Europe and South America, but Morocco have made people think differently.

“They would be my…