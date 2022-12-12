Brazil FA Set To Contact Guardiola Following Tite’s Exit

Brazil football governing body (CBF) are set to launch a bid to entice Pep Guardiola into becoming their new head coach, the Mirror reports.

The five-time World Cup champions are searching for a successor to Tite after the 61-year-old stepped down following their shock quarter-final exit in Qatar.

The Selecao were knocked out in dramatic fashion on Friday by underdogs Croatia, who won a tense penalty shootout to set up a semi-final clash with Lionel Messi ‘s Argentina.

For Brazil, however, they exited over the weekend with Tite stepping down after been in charge for more than six years.

And according to Sport, the CBF have wasted no time in identifying their top target to replace Tite, as president Ednaldo Rodrigues will contact Guardiola less than a month after he signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

Brazil know that Guardiola has previously expressed his desire to coach their national team, having never forayed into the international game during his…