CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United Drawn Against Asec Mimosas, Motema Pembe, Diables Noirs

Nigeria’s Rivers United have been drawn in Group B with Côte d’Ivoire’s Asec Mimosas, Motema Pembe of DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville-based Diables Noirs in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw for the Confederation Cup group stage was held today (Monday) at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Rivers United are the only surviving team representing Nigeria in CAF club competitions.

The Port-Harcourt club and the other 15 winners of the play-off round of qualifying were drawn into four groups of four.

The 16 teams were seeded by their performances in the CAF competitions for the previous five seasons with Rivers United in Pot 2.

Asec’s only success on the continent was in the CAF Champions League when they were crowned winners in 1998.

Also, Motema Pembe have only one continental title which was the now defunct Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

And for Diables Noirs, they have never tasted success in CAF club competitions.

Each group will be played on a…