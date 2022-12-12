Diaz Ruled Out For Another Three Months After Knee Surgery

Liverpool Colombian forward Luis Diaz will be out of action for another three months after having surgery on his knee.

Diaz who has not played since the start of October, recently returned to training with the Reds at their Dubai camp but had to fly home after suffering a setback.

And according to The Athletic, the 25-year-old has now undergone surgery on his knee and is unlikely to feature before March.

Diaz’s major injury setback comes as a huge blow to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who had been hoping surgery would not be required.

The Anfield gaffer described Diaz’s injury as a “proper smash in the face”.

Diaz had scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 games this season.

“He was not in the best possible place. It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well,” Klopp said.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly — nothing, (but he) felt something. (He) didn’t…