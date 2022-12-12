Former Enyimba Star Gets Ghana Coaching Appointment

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday announced the appointment of Fatawu Dauda as goalkeeper trainer of the U-20 national team, the Black Satellites.

Dauda spent three years with former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba.

The 37-year-old won one league title with the People’s Elephant.

Samuel Boadu was named head coach of the Satellites and he will be assisted by Desmond Offei and Salifu Fatawu.

Dauda also had stints in South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

He made 26 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana.

