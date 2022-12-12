Lahoz Sent Home From World Cup For Poor Officiating

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been sent home from this year’s World Cup in Qatar, following criticism of his officiating in the quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday, the Mirror reports.

Despite Argentina running out victorious on penalties, there were huge complaints sent the way of the official.

In what was a bad-tempered clash, Lahoz issued 17 yellow cards with Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries also receiving his marching orders despite the game having already finished.

Meanwhile, two-goal hero for the Netherlands Wout Weghorst was also issued with a booking even before he took to the pitch.

Messi, the scorer of Argentina’s second goal from the penalty spot, aired his complaints about the official’s performance.

“This match shouldn’t have ended as it did,” Messi told TyC Sports.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because they sanction you. But people saw what happened. We were afraid before the match because…