Lineker Tips Bellingham To Captain England In Future

Former Barcelona striker, Gary Lineker, believes England midfielder, Jude Bellingham has what it takes to captain team in future.

Recall that Bellingham, 19, featured as England lost 2-1 against France in the quarter-final tie at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Lineker, who was impressed with attitude and performance of the youngster at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, stated that he has the leadership quality to lead the team in future.

After England’s defeat to France, Lineker reacted to a video of Bellingham sharing his thoughts on the game, tweeting on Twitter, “Without doubt, a future England captain. Such an impressive young man, on and off the pitch.”

Two goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud gave France the victory as Harry Kane’s penalty wasn’t enough for England.

Early life

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. He is of…