Messi Is A Big Threat –Modric Speaks Ahead

Croatia captain, Luka Modric, has revealed that it will take something special for his team to stop Lionel Messi ahead of their clash against Argentina in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Both nations defeated Brazil and the Netherlands, respectively, in the quarter-final stage.

However, in a press conference, the Real Madrid star insisted that Croatia is going to have a lot of difficulties stopping Messi at the Lusail Stadium.

“Argentina is a big team, I don’t just want to play against one player.

“Of course, Leo Messi is very big, their best player, and we are going to have a lot of difficulties stopping him, but we are prepared and we are going to give it our all.

Modric added, “Let’s go to try to make the best match of the tournament of our lives. I hope it will be enough to be in the final.”

