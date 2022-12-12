Okocha Reveals Factors Behind Morocco’s Impressive Performance

Nigeria legend, Austin Okocha has highlighted the key factors in Morocco’s impressive run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions made history as the first African country to reach the semi-finals in the tournament’s history following the 1-0 victory against Portugal on Saturday.

Walid Regragui’s side are unbeaten in the competition and have conceded just once.

“When you love playing for your nation there’s no limit to what you can achieve and these [Moroccan] guys put in everything and got their reward,” Okocha told SuperSport.

“That’s the beauty of the game. You stand a chance if you get it right. Forget about stars, forget about what you have achieved before. What counts is the game in front of you and they have shown that if you get it right, you are capable of beating anybody.

“They have team spirit. They haven’t got superstars like Ronaldo or Messi…