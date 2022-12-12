Organizers Intensify Preparations For Asaba Road Race

Registration for the Asaba 10km Road race has begun online, organizers have said.

The race, which is scheduled for December 17, 2022, has already attracted a large number of participants including elite runners across the country.

The event, the Third of the Community Marathon Series, began in Festac Town October 2 with over a thousand participants’ from across the country. The second edition took place in Lekki on January 29, 2022 and also attracted huge participation including foreigners who ran for fun.

The community Marathon Series has widely enjoyed the full support of Amstel Malt Ultra as the official sponsors. According to the organizer Amstel will be at The 3rd edition which also promises to be a good experience.

According to the guidelines of the event, male and female athletes resident in the country are eligible to participate in the event, which attracts a N2m cash prize.

“The Community Marathon Series is a fitness-inspired sporting project which is aimed at…