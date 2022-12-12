Osimhen Is Best Striker In Serie A – Inzaghi

Former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi believes Victor Osimhen is currently the best hitman in Serie A.

Osimhen has further enhanced his reputation this season following a series of superb displays for Napoli.

The Nigeria international has scored the highest number of goals (nine) in the Italian top-flight this season.

The Nigeria international has also registered 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

Despite the presence of top quality strikers like Dusan Vlahovic, Olivier Giroud and Romelu Lukaku, Inzaghi has picked the 23-year-old as the in Serie A.

“If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true center-forward”, Inzaghi was quoted by TuttoNapoli.

“He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now. beyond Benzema, who however is less of an area center forward and perhaps than…