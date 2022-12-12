Qatar 2022: France Vs Morocco An AFCON Clash

Former Super Eagles captain, Austine Okocha has stated that the semi-final fixture between Morocco and France at Qatar 2022 will be an AFCON final.

The two countries will battle for a place in the final when they clash at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

More than half of France’s players for the 2022 World Cup could have played international football for an African nation if they wanted to.

Axel Disasi could have played for Congo, Jules Koundé for Benin Republic, Matteo Guendouzi, Morocco and Aurélien Tchouaméni for Cameroon.

Others are Ousmane Dembélé (Mali), Randal Kolo Muani (Congo), Youssouf Fofana (Mali), Steve Mandanda (DR Congo), William Saliba (Cameroon).

Dayot Upamecano (Guinea-Bissau), Ibrahima Konaté (Mali), Eduardo Camavinga (Angola) are the other players of African descent in the France squad.

“It’s more like an AFCON final,” Okocha told…