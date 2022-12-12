Qatar 2022:’ Why Kane Missed Crucial Penalty’ —Lloris

France skipper Hugo Lloris has explained why Harry Kane missed his penalty kick in Saturday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final clash.

With less than 10 minutes left and England down by 2-1, Kane had the opportunity to draw the Three Lions level.

He had earlier converted from the spot to cancel out Aurelian Tchouameni’s first half opener.

However, the Tottenham Hotspur striker shot over the bar as France went on to reach the semi-finals.

And reacting to Kane’s crucial penalty miss in a video on French Team’s Twitter handle, Lloris said:”The first one, we know each other so well, that I said to myself he’ll change. But he stayed with his usual. And the second one I went the right way. Certainly he must have been feeling the pressure so he lifted it a bit, he forced it a bit. It was an important moment in the game.”

Up next for France is a semi-final clash with surprise team of the tournament Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Moroccans shocked Portugal 1-0 in the…