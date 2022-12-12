Torres Attracting Interest From Arsenal Ahead January Transfer

Arsenal will attempt to lure Barcelona forward Ferran Torres to the Emirates in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta targets a replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

The winter transfer market could prove to be second time lucky for Arteta after the Gunners boss originally tried to bring the former Manchester City striker to the club before Torres sealed his then-dream move to Barcelona.

And fichajes.net reported that the dream appears to have turned into a nightmare with the 22-year-old now set for a switch back to England just twelve months after joining Barcelona.





Ferran Torres

The Catalan club are prepared to let Torres leave just a year into his five-year deal with head coach Xavi so far unimpressed with the club’s return on their £46.3million investment.

Several European teams are monitoring the situation with Serie A champions AC Milan and Arsenal’s London rivals Tottenham also keen on securing Torres’ signature.

