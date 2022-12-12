What Is Ronaldo’s Role In This Portugal Team?

Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7. One of the greatest footballers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Ronaldo has been at the center of every team he has been a part of for nearly 20 years. However, one person that even the great Ronaldo can’t beat is Father Time.

Lately, the mercurial talent has seen a drop in his form, culminating in him leaving Manchester United and being dropped for Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Switzerland. With them through to the last 8 of the 2022 World Cup, what is Ronaldo’s role in the team moving forward?

Leader

What is truly underestimated about the Portuguese talent is his ability to lead, especially when it comes to his national side. Ronaldo has been Portugal’s captain since 2008. That leadership has not waned amongst controversy surrounding him coming into the camp, as Portugal looks united and playing well as a team. In fact, after some stellar performances, anyone placing World Cup bets on them to win it all would see they are fourth favorites…