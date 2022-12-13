Argentina Star Di Maria Fit To Start Against Croatia

Argentina head coach, Lionel Scaloni has stated that Angel Di Maria is fit to start Tuesday’s (today) semi-final clash against Argentina.

Di Maria has struggled to stay fit this season missing key games for both club and country.

The winger suffered a muscle injury in a 2-0 win over Poland on November 30, missing a Round of 16 clash with Australia four days later.

Di Maria however made his return in the quarter-final win against Netherlands, coming off as a substitute in extra- time.

“They are both fit and this leaves us calm,” Scaloni said at a press conference.

“They are both ok, we are going to asses them because the game can be very long and complicated, but surely, they are available to start.”

Di Maria joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer, signing a one-year deal.

He has only collected 391 minutes across 10 appearances at a club level this term, scoring one goal and…