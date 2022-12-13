‘Argentina Under Greater Pressure Than Us’

Croatia head coach, Zlatko Dalic, says Argentina are under greater pressure going into Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final.

The Vatreni (Blazers) of Croatia will be eyeing a second World Cup final appearance after first achieving it in 2018.

For Argentina, their last World Cup final appearance was in 2014 in Brazil.

Recall Croatia hammered Argentina 3-0 in their second group game in 2018.

And speaking ahead of today’s last four clash, Dalic admitted his side will face a great Argentina side.



“We are playing against the great Argentina, a terrific team led by Lionel Messi,” the Mirror quoted Dalic as saying.

“They are highly-motivated though they are under more pressure than Croatia at this moment in time. They have more support than us and that is a handicap to us but they are under greater pressure than us.”

To get to the semi-final Argentina defeated Holland 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and for…