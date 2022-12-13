Delta State Emerge Champions Of 2022 National Sports Festival

Hosts Delta on Saturday emerged winners of the 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba, the state capital.

This year’s National Sports Festival was officially declared closed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

Team Delta, who have now defended their title, finished top with 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze, amassing a total of 648 medals.

Bayelsa State came second with 132 gold, 115 silver and 90 bronze with a total of 337 medals and Edo State placed third with 78 gold, 94 silver, 167 bronze to end up with a total of 339 medals.





Delta 2022 National Sports Festival final medal table

Fourth place went to Oyo State who had 50 gold, 51 silver and 62 bronze to finish the competition with a total of 163 medals, while Lagos State was fifth with 41 gold, 57 silver, 74 bronze for a total of 172 medals.

Zamfara was the only state hat did not secure any medal at this year’s National Sports Festival.

No fewer than 14,000 athletes participated in 38 sports at the just…