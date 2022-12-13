I Love Morocco’s Fighting Spiriting –Mourinho

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho,has praised the Moroccan’s incredible fighting spirit at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Atlas Lions defeated Mourinho’s native country Portugal 1-0 to qualify for the semi-final.

It is the first time an African nation has come this far at the tournament.

They will now face defending champions France for a spot in the final.

“The coach organised the team very well, starting with 4-3-3. He was able to change during the game to 5-4-1.

“He saw the danger, he saw Portugal accumulating lots of players in finishing areas and he found a way to control the game.

“They have players, a coach and an incredible spirit,” Mourinho said.

