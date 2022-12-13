‘It Was Beautiful To See Him Cry’ –Ronaldo’s Sist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, has revealed that the video of Cristiano Ronaldo crying was beautiful and she could not get tired of watching it.

Recall that Ronaldo broke down in tears after Morocco eliminated Portugal from the World Cup over the weekend.

The former Manchester United forward was seen crying as he made his way down the tunnel after the final whistle of the match.

Reacting, Aveiro, in a post via her Instagram account said, “Beautiful image, love, gratitude, value, are values that not everyone has…

“Beautiful is this video that I don’t get tired of watching and it’s not Portuguese, I don’t know if I made myself understand greater pride, greatest human being, great son, brother, father, an example to all and all.

“Thank God for giving me as a brother this boy/man that I’m so proud of and love with all my strength. Thank God. Thanks, Ronaldo,” She posted alongside the video.

