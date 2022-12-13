‘It’s Victory Or Nothing’ –Dalic Speaks Ahead

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic says he’s optimistic the team can overcome Argentina in the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The finalists from 2018 take on Lionel Messi and his teammates on Tuesday in the first semi final in Qatar.

Dalic stated that if they were to win the game, it would be a better achievement than beating England at this stage four years ago.

Dalic said to reporters: “We are playing the great Argentina, a terrific team led by Lionel Messi, they are highly-motivated but under more pressure than Croatia at this moment in time.

“They have more support than us and that is a handicap to us but they are under greater pressure than us.”

He added: “The semi final-match against England in the last World Cup was the greatest match of all time, the game against Brazil (in the quarter-finals here) comes in second. If we win against Argentina, that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time.

“It is one of the most important,…