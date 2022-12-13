Mbappe Factor Will Be Decisive In France Vs Morocco –Neville

Former England defender, Gary Neville says Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be the difference when France take on Morocco in the Semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Les Bleus (The Blues) of France will trade tackles with the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

While speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast under the stable of Sky Sports, the former England international while praising Morocco also posited that the Atlas Lions might not be able to contain Paris Saint-Germain youngster, Mbappe.

“It’s remarkable what they [Morocco] have achieved against Spain and Portugal,” Neville said.

“I was thinking about how we used to defend deep with England at times, but when I’ve seen Morocco sit in, they’ve also tried to play out of the tight areas in the defensive third.

“It takes real courage to try to do that, and…