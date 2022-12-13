Morocco Can Take On Any Team In The World

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui has admitted that the Atlas Lions is capable of taking any team in the World ahead of their clash against France in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Having defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal, Regragui insisted that his team is not afraid of facing France on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference Regragui highlighted his team’s prowess and technical abilities.

“We are the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup,” MARCA quoted Regragui as saying.

“It’s the result of hard work. After Spain we also managed to beat a great team like Portugal. We gave everything, even though we still have some injured players, but those who are playing have fought to the point of exhaustion. This group has a great spirit.

“We don’t leave spaces and we know we have technical players who can make the difference in any play. We can take on any team in the World.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…