Neymar Can’t Lace Messi, Ronaldo’s Boots –Cundy

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has revealed that Neymar cannot lace the boots of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but wanted to take the last penalty and take the glory.

Recall that Brazil were dumped out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals via penalties.

He said that the PSG superstar is overrated and not at the level of the Portuguese and Argentine legends.

“The only reason he didn’t take a penalty, because he was last and wanted the glory. Overrated, not good enough,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“At that level, he can’t lace [Lionel] Messi’s boots, can’t lace [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s boots. He wanted the glory and he was crying.”

