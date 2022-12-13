Portugal FA Approach Mourinho Over National Team Coaching Job

Portugal Football Federation have reportedly approached Jose Mourinho over replacing Fernando Santos as the country’s head coach.

And the football body will even allow Mourinho continue as Roma boss ahead of Euro 2024.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Portugal chiefs are taking action after last week’s World Cup quarter-final exit to Morocco.

Euro 2016 winner Santos looks to be coming to the end of the road after a six-year spell.

And Mourinho has been identified as the man to reverse Portugal’s fortunes in their next major tournament.

Indeed, national team beaks have already made an approach to the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss about replacing Santos in the new year.

Portugal kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying chapter on March 23 against Liechenstein.

And they would like Mourinho fully in position before then, giving him time to identify Portugal’s top talents for a new tactical system.

One issue for the FA is that Mourinho remains totally committed to…