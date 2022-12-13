Qatar 2022: Neymar Releases Private Messages To Brazil Teammates

Neymar has posted messages he sent to his Brazil teammates after their shock World Cup exit to Croatia in an attempt to fight off claims of a squad split.

Brazil lost 4-2 on penalties in Qatar after their clash with Croatia ended 1-1 after extra time, with Marquinhos and Rodrygo missing decisive spot kicks.

And Neymar, who scored in extra time to put the forward level with Pele on 77 goals as Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer, shared the interactions he had with Marquinhos, Rodrygo and veteran Thiago Silva following their elimination – despite not having their permission.

Neymar has been vocal on social media since Brazil were dumped out. At the weekend he posted an emotional message, which said he was psychologically destroyed by the defeat to Croatia, and had previously hit back at critics of Tite by saying “don’t talk s***”.

Neymar explained on his Instagram story: “The decision to reveal the chats (without permission) was made to show how much we wanted (to win…