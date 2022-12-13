Rampant Messi Scores, Bags Assist As Argentin

Lionel Messi was at his best mettle as he scored a goal and provided an assist as Argentina thrashed Croatia 3-0 in the semi final of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, to book a place in the final slated for Sunday.

The game which started on a cautious note in the first few minute later came to life after Lionel Messi netted from the penalty spot to give Argentina the lead.

While Croatia tried to force their way back into the game, Argentina with a swift counter attack extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to a brilliant goal from Alvarez.

The Croatia who had less efforts to threatened the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez were forced to defend once they are not with the ball.

Luka Modric could not orchestrate some of his trickery and intelligent passes that he was known for as he was substituted in the 79th minute.

However, Argentina took the game beyond the reach of Croatia as Alvarez grabbed his brace with a delightful finish.

Argentina will now await the winner between…