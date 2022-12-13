Ronaldo Backs Guardiola To Become Brazil’s New Head Coach

Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo has thrown his weight behind Pep Guardiola to become the new coach of the Selecao after Tite stepped down.

The five-time World Cup winners crashed out of this year’s tournament in Qatar with a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia on Friday evening, following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Neymar put Brazil 1-0 ahead as he finished off a superb team move, before Bruno Petkovic dramatically levelled in the 117th minute to take the game to spot-kicks.

Croatia – as in the last 16 shootout win over Japan – would keep their nerve from the spot with four expertly taken penalties, with PSG defender Marquinhos’ miss condemning the Selecao to a quarter-final exit.

Manchester City’ chief Guardiola has been linked with the job, despite his contract at the Etihad not being up until 2025. The Brazilian media have reported that Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho could be targets in the future.

And commenting on the hunt for a new coach…