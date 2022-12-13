Varane: France Ready For Tough Morocco Test

France defender Raphael Varane has said the holders must be at their best against Morocco.

Didier Deschamps’ side will confront the Atlas Lions in the semi-finals at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night.
France

He said, “It is no coincidence that Morocco is here. It is up to us experienced players to prepare for a tough duel. We must not take the easy way out.

“A place in the final must be earned.”

Although France are close to a place in another World Cup final, the United defender believes they have already had a good tournament.

“We have already had a good tournament, but our goal is to win it all. We know how difficult it is.

“England was a big test and we had to fight to win. We now have enough experience not to fall into traps.”

Source: Complete Sports

