Why I Won’t Fully Back Argentina To Win 2022 World Cup

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has insisted that he will be happy if Lionel Messi wins the 2022 World Cup and not Argentina.

Recall that Brazil were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out by Croatia in the quarter-final. That means that he has to choose one of the remaining four teams as his favourite to win, but he refuses to choose Argentina.

When asked about the prospect of Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the tournament when Brazil were the bookie’s favourites,” Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo said to MARCA: “I cannot answer for the whole of Brazil, I can answer for me.

“And I’m not that sure. Yeah of course I will be happy for him (Messi), but you know we have a great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina so I would be a hypocrite to say I will be happy for Argentina, it’s not true.

“But of course, I see football as a romantic. I will enjoy any champion.”

