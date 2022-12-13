You’re Wrong To Have Benched Ronaldo Against

Portugal legend, Luis Figo, has blamed coach Fernando Santos for the team’s exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a chat with Sportskeeda, Figo stated that Santos was wrong to have benched Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s defeat against Morocco in the Quarter Finals.

Figo, who represented Portugal during the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments, said Santos cannot win the World Cup, leaving Ronaldo on the bench, adding that the manager made a mistake.

However, the 37-year-old was left out of the starting XI against Switzerland in the last 16 as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos replaced him.

“You can’t win the World Cup with Cristiano on the bench. Leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench was a mistake. This defeat is the responsibility of Fernando Santos,” Figo was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.

