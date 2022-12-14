22Bet Seals Sponsorship, Partnership Deal With Kwara United FC

It is no doubt a “new dawn” for one of the leading football clubs in Nigeria, Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, as it has signed a sponsorship/partnership feal with global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng.

From L-R: Club Secretary Kwara United FC, Mr. Hamidu S. Olowo; Head Local Brand Partnership & Sponsorship, Mr. Adebayo Ajala; Executive Chairman Kwara United Football Club, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye; and the Marketing Director, 22Bet West Africa, Mr. Babalola Oladapo at the signing of sponsorship/partnership deal on Friday, 9th December, 2022, in Ilorin, Kwara State

The deal, which was signed on Friday, 9th December, 2022, in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others, to ensure its betting services caters for all punters. The signing of the sponsorship/partnership deal, which is for one season, with option to extend for a further…